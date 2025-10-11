451 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,178,258,000 after acquiring an additional 453,335 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,027,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after acquiring an additional 457,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,715,899,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the sale, the director owned 739 shares in the company, valued at $325,669.91. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.43.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $429.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

