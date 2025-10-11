Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $125.60 on Friday. Bank Of Montreal has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $131.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.03. The company has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bank Of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.00%.The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

BMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Bank Of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

