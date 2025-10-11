Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $180.26 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $129.33 and a 12-month high of $192.83. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.43.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

