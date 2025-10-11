Analysts Set Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Price Target at $19.60

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TARA

Protara Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0%

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $201.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.53. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.