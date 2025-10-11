Analysts Set Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Price Target at $19.60

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TARA
Protara Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0%
Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.
Protara Therapeutics Company Profile
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Protara Therapeutics
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- 3 Heavily Shorted Stocks That Could Pop on Rate Cuts
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Broadcom Gets Second $420 Target as CPO Win Boosts Outlook
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- PepsiCo’s Deep Discount Will Soon Evaporate: Buy It While You Can
Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.