J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Insider Acquires £46,800 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) insider Harry Morley bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 624 per share, for a total transaction of £46,800.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Down 2.2%

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 619 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 694.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 697.71. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12-month low of GBX 526 and a 12-month high of GBX 814.50. The company has a market capitalization of £652.46 million, a PE ratio of 1,213.73, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.19.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 3rd. The company reported GBX 50.80 earnings per share for the quarter. J D Wetherspoon had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J D Wetherspoon plc will post 52.8508772 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JDW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 450 to GBX 490 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 490.

View Our Latest Analysis on JDW

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.

The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.