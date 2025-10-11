Insider Buying: National Grid (LON:NG) Insider Acquires £151.76 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Agg acquired 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,084 per share, with a total value of £151.76.
Andrew Agg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 8th, Andrew Agg acquired 14 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,033 per share, with a total value of £144.62.
National Grid Stock Performance
Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,098.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,051.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,047.79. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of GBX 645 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,145.50. The company has a market cap of £53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
