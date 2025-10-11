Insider Buying: National Grid (LON:NG) Insider Acquires £151.76 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Agg acquired 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,084 per share, with a total value of £151.76.

Andrew Agg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 8th, Andrew Agg acquired 14 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,033 per share, with a total value of £144.62.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,098.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,051.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,047.79. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of GBX 645 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,145.50. The company has a market cap of £53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,070.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

