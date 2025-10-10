Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Acquires New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,484,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,360,494,000 after buying an additional 720,447 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after buying an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,282,398,000 after buying an additional 891,326 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Home Depot by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after buying an additional 1,494,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,949,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,279,867,000 after buying an additional 477,192 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.42.

Shares of HD opened at $377.66 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $375.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

