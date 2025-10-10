Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $477,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,232 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Price Performance
Shares of ADBE opened at $347.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.04 and a twelve month high of $557.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.88 and a 200-day moving average of $371.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Why Amazon’s Prime Day May Be the Catalyst for a Year-End Rally
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Let the Good Times Roll: 2 Stocks Showing No Signs of Slowing
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Café Culture Revival? 3 Stocks to Watch After Chick-fil-A’s Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.