Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $477,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,232 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $347.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.04 and a twelve month high of $557.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.88 and a 200-day moving average of $371.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.