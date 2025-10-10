Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $377.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $375.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.42.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

