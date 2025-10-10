Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,313 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 646.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.82. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

