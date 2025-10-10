L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,316 shares of company stock valued at $45,203,045 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $232.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $240.10. The stock has a market cap of $377.94 billion, a PE ratio of 133.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.