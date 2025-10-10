Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 119.6% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 179.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,316 shares of company stock worth $45,203,045 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $232.89 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $240.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.47 and its 200 day moving average is $136.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $377.94 billion, a PE ratio of 133.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

