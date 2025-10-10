Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First County Bank CT grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $330.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $332.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.