Trevian Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,209 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Trevian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 270,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3%
NYSEARCA VTI opened at $330.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $332.20. The company has a market cap of $551.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.98 and its 200 day moving average is $298.86.
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
