Trevian Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,209 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Trevian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 270,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $330.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $332.20. The company has a market cap of $551.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.98 and its 200 day moving average is $298.86.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.