US Bancorp DE Has $43.65 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $43,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 74,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,490,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 26.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 53,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.5%

FI stock opened at $125.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.89 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average of $163.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

