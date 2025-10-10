Leo Wealth LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 253,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,651,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 36,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FI. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $125.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.89 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

