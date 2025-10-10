Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 15,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $204.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.28.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

