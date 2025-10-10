Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,722,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,703 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 939.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,039,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,784 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 366.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,588,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,769,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

FI opened at $125.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.89 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

