Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PANW shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.95.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $25,594,426.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 149,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,616,344.80. This trade represents a 44.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock worth $260,687,367. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $215.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.23 and a 200 day moving average of $189.02. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $217.94. The firm has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a PE ratio of 134.06, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

