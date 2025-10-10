Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 125.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $21,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 48.1% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $185.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.89 and a 200 day moving average of $139.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.36 and a 12-month high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,714,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

