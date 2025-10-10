Court Place Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.3%

Bank of America stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $368.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.75%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

