Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in RTX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

NYSE:RTX opened at $162.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $216.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.80. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $170.85.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

