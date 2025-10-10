Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $13,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,204,000 after buying an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,786,000 after buying an additional 1,135,841 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $112,129,506.30. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,714,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of PLTR opened at $185.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.89 and its 200 day moving average is $139.18. The company has a market capitalization of $440.00 billion, a PE ratio of 618.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.36 and a 12-month high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

