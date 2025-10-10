Argyle Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Argyle Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.2% of Argyle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.