3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Has $769,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 224,343 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $30,513,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 27,720 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 21,332 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.24.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $133.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

