TFR Capital LLC. Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

TFR Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.4% of TFR Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $854.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $740.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $766.49. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $937.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $948.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

