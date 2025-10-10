GFG Capital LLC Sells 640 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

GFG Capital LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 target price (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $948.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $854.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $740.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $766.49. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $937.00. The company has a market capitalization of $808.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

