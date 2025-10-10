Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 23 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.88.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of DE stock opened at $455.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $387.03 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.58.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

