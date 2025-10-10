Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $119.95 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,097,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,997 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.15% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $119,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,083,521,000 after acquiring an additional 923,688 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,432,000 after acquiring an additional 251,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,370,000 after acquiring an additional 288,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,589,000 after acquiring an additional 347,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

