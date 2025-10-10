Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock $BLK

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 200.0% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE BLK opened at $1,165.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,134.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,033.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,184.13.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,210.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,258.13.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,763,964.50. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

