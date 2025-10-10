IFP Advisors Inc Buys 3,545 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:UNH opened at $367.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.87 and a 200 day moving average of $351.51. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.