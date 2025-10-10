L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $33.10 Million Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 3.9% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Argus set a $370.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.22.

Accenture Stock Down 0.3%

ACN opened at $252.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.73 and its 200 day moving average is $282.04. The stock has a market cap of $158.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.