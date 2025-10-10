Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.3% of Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.22.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $252.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.73 and its 200-day moving average is $282.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 48.72%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

