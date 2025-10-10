L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Acquires 2,369 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $460,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PepsiCo by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,296,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.13.

PepsiCo Stock Up 4.2%

PEP opened at $144.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.32 and a 200 day moving average of $139.29. The company has a market cap of $198.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

