iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA is Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s 3rd Largest Position

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.7% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $95.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.11.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.