NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 335.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,490. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $92.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

