Leo Wealth LLC Buys 3,895 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 101.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,261,243.20. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,714,146. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $185.47 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.36 and a 52-week high of $190.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.18. The firm has a market cap of $440.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.25, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

