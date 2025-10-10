M. Kraus & Co Buys 438 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 2.4% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FI. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in Fiserv by 218.5% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 178.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

Fiserv stock opened at $125.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day moving average is $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $124.89 and a one year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

