WMG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

WMG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $255.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.44 and a 200-day moving average of $235.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

