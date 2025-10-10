Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 343,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,299,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after buying an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Netflix by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,898,496,000 after buying an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,736.48. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group set a $1,425.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,337.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,231.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,209.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,165.56. The company has a market cap of $523.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.