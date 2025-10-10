Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 417 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,439,000 after buying an additional 2,711,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,915,000 after buying an additional 1,318,823 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after buying an additional 7,368,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,961,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,642,000 after buying an additional 380,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,890,000 after buying an additional 324,478 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 10.7%

Shares of QUAL opened at $195.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.30.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

