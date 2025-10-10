Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after buying an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $715,979,000 after buying an additional 19,615 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,933,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $500,247,000 after buying an additional 91,707 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,110,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,895,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,968,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $335,770,000 after buying an additional 69,560 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $216.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.99. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. KGI Securities raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.91.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

