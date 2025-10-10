Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $524,000 Investment in Chubb Limited $CB

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 764.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 633.6% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $284.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.07. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The company has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.82.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

