Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $324.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $225.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $349.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.74.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.American Express’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $18,360,145.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,527.47. The trade was a 87.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. The trade was a 15.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. UBS Group raised their target price on American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.55.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

