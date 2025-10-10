Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $9.70 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,757 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 24.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 51.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.38.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $85.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $145.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average is $94.64.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

