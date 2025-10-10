Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 121.5% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 107.2% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 59,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $312,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $141.00 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.