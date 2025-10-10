Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $49,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $1,606,840,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $777,075,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,506,000 after buying an additional 1,771,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after buying an additional 1,492,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7,406.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,624,000 after buying an additional 1,196,060 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE stock opened at $299.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $307.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.55.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.31.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

