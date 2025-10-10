Ashford Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Ashford Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.1% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,932,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,183,000 after acquiring an additional 846,406 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

