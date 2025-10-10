Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 779 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $156.80 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.62. The company has a market capitalization of $244.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

