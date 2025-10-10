McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,032,000 Accenture PLC $ACN

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,032,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $252.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.04. The firm has a market cap of $158.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.22.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

